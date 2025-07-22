Disney Told College Interns To Wear “Galaxy Retro” Without Explaining What It Meant, So They Made Custom Shirts Saying They Didn’t Get It And Wore Them To The Celebration

Some dress codes sound cool until you realize no one actually knows what they mean.

Imagine being told you need to wear something called “Galaxy Retro” to your end-of-program celebration, but you have no idea what that’s supposed to look like, and no time, energy, or money to figure it out.

Would you panic and throw something together?

Or would you go about it in a more organized way?

In today’s story, a group of Disney College Program participants deal with this exact scenario and choose the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

Vague Costume Dress Code for Disney College Program Participants Back before the COVID pandemic, I was participating in the Disney College Program at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The program director sent out an email to all of the participants two weeks before the end of the program, providing details regarding the end-of-program Celebration. We were all expecting a casual dress code since this would be the conclusion of our time working at the Disneyland Resort and would take place inside California Adventure Park after hours instead of the Mid-Program Celebration that took place in the Disneyland Hotel ballroom. However, the email informed us that due to the celebration taking place in front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, we were expected to wear “Galaxy Retro” attire.

She provided examples, but everyone was still confused.

Even though a few sample photos were attached (showing people wearing silver face paint and mid-century skirts), we were all very confused about what exactly “Galaxy Retro” was, or how we were supposed to put together an elaborate costume in less than two weeks. Remember that despite the Disney College Program being marketed toward up-and-coming young professionals, we were all poor college students, working full-time in a busy, hot, exhausting theme park and living in crowded apartments with our fellow participants. Who had the time or money to scrape together a “Galaxy Retro” outfit? Not me. And, apparently, almost no one else, either. So my four roommates and I hatched a plan.

We visited a local screen printer and asked them how long it would take to print five custom t-shirts.

On the day of the celebration, they showed up in matching outfits.

We were told that if we were okay with plain white text printed on just the front of five plain black t-shirts (one for me, and one for each of my roommates), they could complete the order within a few days. The text on each t-shirt read, “Sorry, this is the best I can do for Galaxy Retro.” The total cost of the custom-printed t-shirts was around $25-$30. We showed up at the End-Program Celebration wearing blue jeans and our custom black t-shirts and insisted on taking a selfie with the program director herself. Thankfully, she had a sense of humor and realized her mistake when pretty much all of the other College Program participants wore whatever they wanted, instead of “Galaxy Retro.” Because, after all, no one cared about the dress code when it was literally the last day of our employment at Disney.

Too funny! No one can blame them, because that was pretty vague.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about it.

This person was impressed.

Here’s someone who thinks that definitely qualifies.

That must’ve been a lot of fun.

For this person, they think of the 1950s.

What a great plan!

Glad everything worked out well and that the program director had a sense of humor.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.