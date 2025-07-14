District Manager Forced Pharmacy Techs To Follow Every Script Prompt, So An Employee Slowed The Line Until Customers Complained

Some managers care more about metrics than helping people.

What would you do if your boss insisted you ask a dozen questions to every customer, even during a holiday weekend rush? Would you use your best judgment? Or would you run through the entire list every time?

In the following story, one pharmacy tech finds herself in this exact predicament and decides to teach the district manager a lesson in customer service. Here’s the full scoop.

You want me to review everything, always? OK. I’m currently part-time in a pharmacy, have been a technician for almost 10 years, and we are consistently busy every day, even on weekends. We got metrics, we got expectations, and you guessed it – we always get more stuff to do that makes no logical sense with the demand of the store. A few months ago, our district manager came by and did an audit.

The rules have changed.

We did fine, besides a few things, but now we are required to ask for almost everything when someone picks up meds. We aren’t talking about verifying allergies or conditions. No, he wants us to ask about that, immunizations, pushing for the + service, using the online app, asking if they know someone to transfer here… basically about 12 tasks per person.

There’s no better time than the present to teach a lesson.

The issue, as it always is with district managers, is that they want metrics but don’t understand how detrimental they are to ask for them when you’re also wanting us to get a good score, which is also ranked by how fast we service people. So we don’t do all of it, but when he comes in, we have to do it. And since he was here a week ago, I decided to let him see how slow all this stuff can be. It was around 3 PM the Friday prior to Memorial Day, so everyone’s getting set to go out of town, including him, but he’s stopping in to check on things for reasons. Anyway, it’s busy, and we’re down a person due to sickness. And since he’s here… well, time to cue the malicious compliance.

The employee asked ALL the questions.

I have a patient who comes up and I ask her EVERYTHING. Got allergies? Medical conditions? Need shots? Have you heard about online delivery? Do you want to? Do you have specific questions about your medication? We have an online pet pharmacy, did you know that? Also, in case you change your mind about shots, did you want a report? Need any other refills? By the time I’m done, she has to get counseled anyway, and we have a line of six people behind them.

The lady was so irritated about all the questions that she complained.

She asked me why there was so much to ask for a simple pick up when I brought her down, and I told her, “Well, this is our district manager, and he wants us to make sure you’re well informed! If you have questions while he’s here, he’ll gladly listen.” Yeah, he didn’t like that cause she complained. And someone else in line after did the same thing due to the wait. Anyway, soon after we were asked to “use our best judgment” when it comes down to informing people, “for the needs of the business.” Thanks DM!

Eek! That sounds frustrating for everyone!

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about it.

Here’s someone who doesn’t view DMs very well.

This reader is appreciative.

For this person, upper management usually has no clue.

According to this comment, it’s ‘manager talk.’

Luckily, he got to witness it firsthand.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.