DoorDash Driver Wants To Date Her, But She’s Not Interested Because She Thinks He Has No Ambition

My first question after reading this story from Reddit was, “Why are these two even hanging out in the first place?

They are complete opposites, and she definitely doesn’t find these differences attractive. Should she give him a chance anyway, or is she right to refuse to date him?

Read on to get all the details below and see if you think she’s acting like a huge jerk!

AITA because I won’t date the 39 year old DoorDash delivery guy? “26F. I have my own full time career and can provide for myself, not a gold digger before anyone starts to make those comments. But this guy’s lifestyle is a dealbreaker for me. He’s honestly a super nice guy, handsome too.

She has a lot of issues with this fella…

But he is just lazy when it comes to working and is not financially stable and still lives with his parents. He talks and talks all the time about improving his life but takes no action.

She had to tell him how she felt.

I told him why I can’t date him. And of course he had an emotional temper tantrum and freaked out to try to make me feel bad about myself. I just can’t build a life with someone who doesn’t have ambition and stability— all the responsibilities and pressure would be all on me. AITA?”

That guy needs to back off!

I guess opposites DO NOT attract in this instance…

