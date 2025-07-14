Boozy Customer Tries To Buy Alcohol Using A Weird Form Of ID, So The Cashier Told Him To Leave

Many of us have experienced, or heard about, someone trying to fudge their ID to buy alcohol.

If you were a cashier and had to check ID before letting someone buy alcohol, what would you do if a customer tried to convince you to make an exception to the rules? Would you agree, or would you stand your ground no matter what?

In this story, someone’s “fake” ID is particularly unusual.

Let’s cheers to this weird tale…

17 year old leg hair?? So I work in a supermarket as a cashier part time, and the other night we had an obviously drunk guy coming in to buy more alcohol. The supervisor really didn’t want to serve him, so the jerk left it to me. Sigh.

This cashier had to ask for ID.

Our policy is not to sell drunk people alcohol, but our supervisor for some reason has no problem with it, and since she’s the one to authorise the transaction, she takes all the blame. Anyway, at the end of the transaction, I asked for ID. In my country, the legal age is 18, but we must ask for ID for anyone who looks under 25 or we’re not legally allowed to sell it. Me: “Do you have ID with you tonight, sir?”

He didn’t have his ID with him.

Him (patting his pockets): “Oh I think I left my wallet at home. But I have some cash.” (shoves it at me) Me: “Sorry, man, I can’t sell you this beer if you don’t have ID. Store policy.” Him: “But I’m clearly over 18. Why the big fuss? I just want my box of beer.” Me: “I know, and I’d love to let you have it, but you’re definitely under 25 so I have to see your ID before I can sell it to you. You can go and get it and come back later if you like.” Him: “What? No. I want my beer now. I’m over 18!”

The customer did something pretty unusual!

Me: “I know, and I’m sorry, but I need your ID first.” He backs away and starts rolling up his pant legs. I looked over at my supervisor in disbelief, and just got a smirk in return. The customer, having successfully got his pant legs above his knees, stretched his leg onto the counter, pulled at his leg hair and slurred, “Does this look like the leg hair of a freaking 17-year-old to you?”

I mean it would be hard not to laugh at this… fake ID.

I tried to ignore my supervisor, who was splitting his sides, and asked the customer politely to leave before I had to call security.

Seriously, though, what in the world? Since when is leg hair a form of ID?

New idiom: You can’t use your leg hair to get into a bar.

