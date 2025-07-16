Employee Has Maxed Out His Time Off Accumulation, So Some Days He Only Works For A Few Minutes

I accumulate annual leave at a certain number of hours/week and after one has accumulated 480 hours, you lose any leave until you bring the balance under 480. I’d take 3hrs of leave a week to keep just under 480, and it would just bug my boss that someone would need/want to do that.

So, he heads over to HR to explain the situation. They tell him the official policy is that leave is to be taken in full day increments. They also tell him that we shouldn’t be changing our timesheets to reflect the hours worked (since we’re all salary), so just go ahead and approve them as is, unless we have holiday to put down. He says the idea behind this is that since we’re salary, the company knows well have heavy weeks and lighter weeks and it’ll be a wash in the end. So I’ve been losing my 3 hours of leave a week, but I haven’t worked a full week in months.

At most I’ve put in 30 hours. I just try to be efficient with my time to make it work. Oftentimes, I’ll work for 1 hr and call it a day. Took a 5 minute work call while on holiday? Thanks for keeping me from burning a full day of leave! I thought the other way was more honest to the company, but they schooled me on how real business works.

