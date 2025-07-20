Entitled Elderly Woman Complained Loudly About Elevator Etiquette, So One Younger Rider Raised Their Voice To Defend Themselves

Respecting elders is important, but it doesn’t mean they’re always right in every situation.

An routine elevator ride quickly turned uncomfortable when one elderly woman complained about being “cut off” by a younger rider.

AITA for telling a woman to keep her comments to herself in an elevator? Earlier today, I was waiting for the elevator in my office building. The doors opened, no one was directly in front of me, so I stepped in.

A woman and an elderly couple were just behind me, but I hadn’t seen or heard them until after I got on. As soon as I stepped in, the woman complained out loud that I didn’t let her on first.

I was caught off guard, but I apologized and said there was plenty of room for everyone, so it wasn’t a big deal. I wasn’t trying to cut anyone off; I genuinely didn’t notice anyone behind me.

She got on with the couple but kept going, saying how rude I was, how I had no manners, how people like me are what’s wrong these days, stuff like that. This went on for at least a minute, maybe more, and eventually I snapped a bit.

I raised my voice and said, “Could you just keep your comments to yourself?” She went quiet, but the old couple sort of whispered something to her and gave me a look.

Now I’m wondering if I just confirmed whatever idea they had about me, like maybe I actually was the jerk here. I honestly didn’t mean to offend anyone. I just wanted to ride the elevator in peace. So, AITA for finally telling her to be quiet?

