Everything Was Going Well At His Wife’s Birthday Party, But Then His Sister-In-Law’s Audacious Behavior Left Him With No Choice But To Kick Her Out

When you have exciting family plans, you can usually count on your loved ones to share your happiness too.

In fact, that moment in which you share your news can be thrilling; not only do you see the joy on others’ faces, you get to truly share your innermost self with the people you hold most dear.

What could be more special than that?

But in these intimate and vulnerable moments, it just takes one awkward family member to ruin everything – as the man in this story unfortunately found out.

Read on to find out what his sister-in-law said to cause him to eject her from his home.

AITA for kicking my sister-in-law out for the way she reacted to some news? I am 28, and my wife is 24, and we have been married for four years. We have a four year old daughter together, and we live in the same city as my wife’s family. Last month was my wife’s birthday, but we couldn’t celebrate because her grandmother got sick and sadly passed away that same week, so obviously neither her or anyone had the energy for a party. That’s why I prepared a party for my wife last weekend. It wasn’t anything very big, just a BBQ with family and close friends.

Let’s see how this party turned sour.

While we were eating dessert, my mother mentioned that our daughter has grown up a lot. We started talking about my daughter, and children in general, and my wife commented that we were trying for a baby since we want to have another child. Her sister got upset. She told my wife that it’s gross that we would announce that. I don’t see how it is gross, it’s very normal adult conversation in my opinion. Then, she made a comment about my wife’s and my private life which was uncomfortable for us.

Read on to find out how she spoke to them.

We get it, she’s been having some personal issues which mean the topic of babies is hard for her, we’ve been trying to be understanding and praying for her. However, I tried to calmly tell her that we don’t appreciate those kind of comments. She replied that she doesn’t appreciate us rubbing our fertility in her face.

Then, everything started to escalate.

My wife told her that we’re clearly not doing that, that we just want to share something important with our family. Then, my sister-in-law replied by getting angry and saying that’s not true, that we always want to rub it in her face because my wife always wants to be the center of attention while she gets cast aside and nobody feels empathy for her. She also called my wife a “golden child”. She had gotten very angry and was attacking my wife – she really said a lot of stuff that hurt my wife’s feelings – so I kicked her out.

Let’s see how the situation has panned out since the party.

Some of her family members have texted me these last few days to tell me off for the way I reacted at the party – they said I’m a man so I can’t fully understand my sister-in-law. They said that this issue was between my wife and her sister and I shouldn’t have intervened like that. They also said that kicking her out will just make her feel worse because she needs understanding. AITA?

This couple have tried to be understanding and empathetic to the sister-in-law, but doing so doesn’t mean completely disregarding their own life and family news.

It’s one thing her being upset about it; it’s another thing her attacking her own sister on her birthday.

His wife was being harassed and upset; he was totally right to kick the culprit out, not matter who she was.

Read on to see what folks over on Reddit thought about this.

This person was totally in support of how he protected his wife.

While others were aghast at the sister’s behavior.

And this Redditor unpicked just how unreasonable her actions were.

For the rest of the family to gang up on him was completely unreasonable.

He is absolutely right to defend his wife from his sister’s jealous and hurtful words.

Good on him.

