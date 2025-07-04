Girl Puts Her Belongings On Four Library Seats To Reserve Them For Her Friends, But Other People Want To Use Them Now

The whole thing about libraries is that they’re places where everyone can have access to books and silence to study.

But what if an entitled person were preventing people from using the library because she’s saving seats for her friends?

Would you speak up?

That’s what this guy saw happening, and he called her out on it.

Should he have stayed quiet?

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA for calling a girl selfish in the library So, due to some holidays the main library is closed and the university only provides a small study room with approximately 12 seats. Yesterday a girl put her stuff on 4 seats to “reserve” them for her friends. About 20 people came and asked her if someone was sitting there and she was always like” yes, my friends come here in 5 min”.

But they didn’t.

Her friends showed up 3 hours later. Today she’s doing the same thing and I told her to stop “reserving” places in in officially and taking someone else the opportunity to study. In my opinion it’s like “first comes first serves” and it’s not fair for others who come on time to not get a seat just because others reserve places.

He’s right to be upset. But she didn’t like him speaking up.

Also many are too shy to stand up for themselves and just accept it. She told me to “**** off” and mind my own business since I have a seat and it’s not affecting me. Am I in the wrong place to tell her ? AITA?

You can’t prevent people from using the library just because your friends want VIP treatment.

