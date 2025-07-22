Grandfather Told Her Not To Waste The “Good” Water On Coffee, So She Switched To Tap And Ended Up Ruining The Preacher’s Shirt Before A Funeral

Some people think cutting corners is fine. That is, until they have to face the consequences.

So, what would you do if your boss told you to stop using the good water to make coffee, even though you knew it was a bad idea?

Would you push back?

Or would you follow the rule and let the results speak for themselves?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this very situation and does what they’re told.

Here’s how it turned out.

Don’t use the good water for coffee? Ok. My family owns a funeral home, and I would work there for a Summer job when I was in high school. While working there, I would show up before everyone to make the coffee for the day and do some light cleaning. The break room where the coffee machine was also had your standard office water cooler, so I would make the coffee with good water. One day, I was making coffee, and my grandfather (the boss) showed up and asked why I was using expensive water instead of the tap. I told him the tap water makes the coffee taste terrible. I know because I made it with tap water once, took a sip, and then poured it right down the drain.

Her grandfather didn’t believe her.

He didn’t believe it was that bad. He made his coffee from the tap at home, and it’s fine. The thing is that he never drank the office coffee. He drank his at home with breakfast. What he didn’t take into account was that while the funeral home was nice and remodeled (it was a very old building), the pipes were not because the water was used to flush toilets and wash hands, not for drinking. He insisted that tomorrow I use the tap water. The coffee would mask the taste, and no one would tell the difference.

She did what he said, and it didn’t end well.

“Okay, you’re the boss.” The next day I make the coffee with the tap. Now, on this day, we had a funeral that morning. Two funeral directors, some members of the family of the deceased, the preacher, and I where in the break room trading small town gossip when one of the directors took a big chug of the coffee (the machine was old, the coffee came out hot, but the hot plate would only keep it luke warm) and immediately spewed it all over the preacher, ruining his white dress shirt.

They still laugh about it to this day.

This was also the first time I ever heard a preacher curse lol. The funeral was delayed 30 minutes while the preacher ran home to change. Needless to say, I was allowed to make the coffee with the expensive water from then on. It’s still something we all laugh about to this day, even the preacher.

