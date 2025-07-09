Grandparents Buy A Big Stuffed Animal As A Birthday Present For A Grandchild, But Another Sees The Toy And Claims He Should Have It Instead

Imagine playing a game with your grandchild, but when the child wins, the child expects a prize. Would you provide a prize, or would you explain that winning a game doesn’t always mean winning a prize?

In today’s story, one grandparent fixed up an old arcade game, and when the grandson won, the grandson insisted that he deserves a prize. The big problem is that the prize he wants is another grandchild’s birthday present.

Let’s see how this story plays out.

AITA for not giving my grandson another grandchild’s birthday present as a prize? I just finished my years-long project of restoring an old arcade machine in my garage, and last weekend my grandchildren “Boris” (aged 11) and “Doris” (aged 8) came over and wanted to play on the machine. We had fun together taking turns and Boris eventually set a substantial high score, and then he told me he wanted to take a toy as a prize as he pointed towards the giant stuffed animal I had purchased for “Moris” (another grandson who has different parents than Boris and Doris)’s 6th birthday. I explained to him that he can’t have the stuffed animal as it’s for Moris’s birthday. But he insisted that since he won he deserved a prize.

Boris refused to listen.

I explained that this arcade machine doesn’t give out prizes like in an actual arcade. But my words fell on deaf ears as Boris ran towards the stuffed animal. I asked “Bessy” (Boris’s mother, my daughter) if she could tell Boris that he can’t have the stuffed animal. But instead of doing anything, she suggested that I let Boris have this stuffed animal and get a different stuffed animal for Moris.

Everyone is still upset.

I told Bessy this would not happen as the only available giant stuffed animals here are very expensive. I ended up having to ban Boris from the garage until he learnt to respect other people’s belongings. But this made him very upset and now Bessy is also cross with me for treating Boris unfairly. I thought this matter would resolve itself quickly but Bessy is still cross with me and seems to still have some expectation I procure a stuffed animal for Boris.

Boris is 11 years old. He’s old enough to understand he can’t have his way all the time and that includes not taking his cousin’s birthday present.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s old enough to understand.

It’s not like he’s a toddler.

Let his mother buy him a prize.

His mother is the problem.

Talk about a spoiled brat!

