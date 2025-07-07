He Doesn’t Want His Girlfriend To Live With Him Anymore, But If He Kicks Her Out She’ll End Up At A Homeless Shelter

What would you do if you realized that living with your girlfriend wasn’t good for your relationship, your finances or your mental health? Would you tell her to leave even if you knew she had nowhere else to stay, or would you try to figure out how to making living together work?

That’s the situation the man in today’s story is dealing with, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

I want to kick my girlfriend out of my appartment I (37m) had a girlfriend (27f) for about 10 months. We quickly bonded and she moved in with me super quick after we met. She needed a place to live after her degree cuz she couldn’t stay in a campus bedroom, and I was fine with having her at my place. We enjoyed spending time together and had lots of good times.

But not everything about this living situation is good.

We still do, but she caused me a lot of emotional and financial distress. I’m exhausted and now I want her out. We have been discussing for months that I would eventually live alone again, and the month of July has been mentioned. However, she doesn’t have a stable income, so I pay for everything, like 98% of rent, utilities, cost-of-living and even her artistic endeavours. I don’t think her leaving my place in july ever was realistic. Note that her name is not on the appartement lease.

Their relationship is really crumbling fast.

Without going into details, we’ve been fighting a lot lately and hurt each other often. Let’s just say our communication is sub-optimal and I don’t have the energy to fix that with her anymore, even if she does. The whole thing seems unhealthy to me, possibly toxic even, and I’m out of gas. As much as i care about her, I need to distance myself and I want her out, but I don’t want to be an a-hole doing it.

She has nowhere to go.

After our last fight I gave her a month to leave (july 1st). Now be aware that she has nowhere to go, her family is not in this country and her friends are in a city 300km away. She got one friend close-by and idk if he’s gonna be willing to take her. Also note that she is unable or unwilling to be financially independent for a bunch of reasons that I won’t go into right now, so I’d be condemning her to couch-surfing and possibly even homeless shelters (note that if we didn’t meet, she would’ve been in that same situation, but 10 months ago).

His family thinks he’s right for making her leave.

All my friends and family are saying the same thing about this: ’’You are not responsible for her wellbeing. You have done more than enough. She is not paying for anything, so you have every right to kick her out if that’s what you want’’. There is a lot of context I’m skipping but it’s the gist of it. AITAH?

