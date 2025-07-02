He Got Jumped By Three Kids At School, But He Made Sure One Of Them Ended Up With A Broken Hand

There are a lot of different ways to put bullies in their places…

And this is quite an impressive one!

Check out how this youngster taught a bully a big lesson in this story from Reddit!

Jumped by 3 guys. “It was middle school, I was 13. I got into a scuffle during gym class. Guy #1 had me in a choke hold, deep. I was starting to see purple dots. One of the other guys in gym class got him to let me go.

Ouch!

As I was coming to, two of “Guy #1’s” friends stepped up to me. “Guy #2” throws a punch and I try to duck but he punches the middle top of my skull. He yells in pain and grabs his hand. I look at “Guy #3” and he steps back. The guy that punched me was out of school for a few days. When he came back his hand was in a cast.

Hey o!

I should have let it be, but I walked up to his lunch table and said, “where have you been?” I then lifted my hand and said, “high five!” He looked at his cast and I walked away while his friends giggled.”

That’s called really using your head!

And a good thing, too.

