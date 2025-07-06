He Likes Outdoor Activities But His Artsy Girlfriend Planned His Birthday Based On What She Likes, So He Said No In Front Of Their Friends

Having different hobbies and interests can be difficult to navigate for a couple.

In this case, a man shares how disappointed he was when his girlfriend planned his birthday surprise, but it involved exclusively things that she likes, and not what he would like to do.

He openly told her he didn’t like it, but she was hurt.

Could he have handled the situation better?

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA FOR NOT BEING HAPPY FOR MY BIRTHDAY PRESENT? I’m a 32-year-old male Joe who lives a very active life for the most part. Case in point camping, bike climbing, deep sea diving ect. I can’t sit still for more than 5 hours at a time without going crazy.

His girlfriend is quite the opposite.

I met my Girlfriend 27(F) of a year and a half Kate at a rock climbing gym I frequent pretty often. K is the artist type who goes to poetry nights, art exhibits, museums etc. So every year since I was 18 for my birthday I go camping in this spot where you can camp, rock climb, cave dive and go spelunking for a week. It’s me, my dad, my two brothers and six of my day one friends.

That’s what he likes to do. But he understands that Kate has different tastes.

This year for my girl’s birthday, I took her to New York and spent the week doing all the artsy stuff she loves, plays, poetry slam, museum tours and art exhibitions. To be completely honest, I was bored out of my mind but she was happy and I was happy she was happy.

Then it was his birthday. But she missed the mark.

Well, this year she wanted to return the favor for me by planning my birthday week for me, involving all the artsy stuff she loves but I don’t. She announced this at a dinner party we shared with mutual friends. I told her I’m not doing that for my birthday, I’ll do it again for hers next year, but not on my week.

She felt hurt and possibly embarrassed by his response at the dinner table.

She got all teary eyed because I didn’t change my mind. The friend group is divided, most think love involves doing things you don’t want to do to keep your partner happy. The other with me thinks that if you’re doing something for someone else for their birthday, you do things they like to do. She’s been very short with me for the last two days. We don’t live together. AITA?

He could have talked to her gently and in private about it.

But it’s as if she doesn’t get that what she planned is not what he likes.

It’s possibly a red flag.

It’s okay to like different things and this should be celebrated, not twisted into a problem.

He understood the assignment. She did not.

