He Mistook A Total Stranger For An Employee, So One Man Left The Outlet Mall With New Skate Shoes And A Red Face

Mistaking strangers for employees is an awkward but common misstep, especially in retail environments.

One man’s comfortable trip to the outlet mall took a cringeworthy turn when he mistook a fellow customer for store staff.

It Was Me, I Was The Guy I’m in my later 30s and used to rock skater attire. I now dress a little more professional (nice jeans and a polo), but still find skate shoes super comfortable. Recently I went to the outlet mall to get a new pair of shoes at a Zumiez. I walk in, but there aren’t any boxes with the shoes—just the model shoe.

I glance at the register, but no one is there. Then I see a guy who looks like he’s putting shirts on a rack pretty close to me and just ask, “Hey, do you have these in size 13?”

Guy looks at me for a moment and just responds like most people in this sub, “Oh, uh, I don’t work here.” I’m immediately mortified and apologize profusely, quickly explaining how I thought he was re-racking merchandise. I go up to the register, where there is now an employee, and he starts looking up shoes for me.

On my way out, the guy I asked is still there, and I sheepishly apologized again. In my defense, he was wearing basically the same thing the employees were, and was in his late teens or very early 20s. Still, whoops.

The fact that he gracefully accepted his mistake makes him a lot better than many other horror stories on the “I Don’t Work Here Lady” subreddit.

