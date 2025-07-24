He Rushed Out Of The Shower To Help His Girlfriend While She Was Running Late, But She Still Got Upset When He Wasn’t Fast Enough

It’s easy to underestimate just how fast small misunderstandings between couples can spiral.

A sick partner, a forgotten laptop, and a race against the clock ended with a passive-aggressive standoff that left both of them feeling unheard.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting into an argument/fight with my gf because she asked me to drop everything this morning I was in the shower this morning, literally just undressed and got into the shower before my phone rang. Picked up the phone and my gf on the other line saying she forgot her laptop at home and asking if I can bring it downstairs for her to the station (station is 6–8 mins walk from our place).

He’s annoyed, but still willing to help.

I said okay, I’m showering but will finish ASAP and bring the phone downstairs for her. She started getting upset and saying she’s sick and not well. She might just wfh if I can’t bring it to the station to her.

She continues to go on about her morning gone wrong, then makesd another big request.

I asked her when is her train arriving and she said in 5 mins (it was 8:34 a.m. and she said her train will arrive at 8:39). I said okay that’s very tight timing, I will get on and finish ASAP and then meet her soon. She’s like, can you also walk some distance and meet me halfway, as otherwise she might be late for her next train. I said ok, the sooner I get off this phone the better, and I’ll meet her soon.

So he speeds through his shower, only to find that plans have changed yet again.

I finished shower by 8:37 and then got dressed asap and got to her laptop and ran downstairs. When I got downstairs I asked where she is and she said she will just WFH as she will be late. I’m starting to get upset as now not only have I been rushed, she’s being passive aggressive on the fact that I won’t come down and meet her at the station sooner.

Now tensions between them are boiling over.

We got into an argument when she gets home and she’s upset because I didn’t want to do the “extra effort” and help her when she needs it the most. I said to her I have already rushed my shower and rushed downstairs to meet her halfway through. I felt her entitlement is over the top on this occasion. I understand she’s sick, but that doesn’t mean I have to drop everything the second she needed me, and the fact that she got upset is really upsetting to me. AITA?

He felt blindsided by her reaction, especially after he did his best to help her.

What did Reddit think?

His girlfriend needs to start taking some accountability.

This user sees a big problem with the girlfriend’s attitude.

To this commenter, it’s all about respect.

He’s already doing a lot more than other people would have done.

Even after he dropped everything to accommodate her, it still wasn’t enough.

And that’s how a small favor was turned into an unnecessary conflict.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.