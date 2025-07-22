Boyfriend Said A Woman On TV Was Hot, And That Comment Ended Up Ruining Their Entire Vacation

Hey on a scale from 1 – 10, how jealous of a partner are you?

Better yet, on a scale from 1 to whatever the girlfriend in this story is?

Judge for yourself.

AITAH for telling my girlfriend she ruined my vacation? Recent I took a few vacation days from work so my girlfriend (26F) and I (30M) could go down south and visit her family. When we arrived at her sister’s house I had been driving for about 6 hours straight so I was kinda tired and we decided to just stay in and relax the first night. I was standing in the kitchen having a drink with her sister and I commented on the show that her son (GFs nephew) was watching. I said “I’m surprised he likes this show it’s kinda girly.” (Not that boys can’t like things that are more feminine it’s just that HE normally doesn’t) His mom replied “He only likes this show because he thinks the hostess is hot” To which I said “Oh yeah that makes sense”

And then came the infamous conversation.

I just meant that the explanation as to why he liked the show so much when he normally gravitates towards things more like sports or superheroes but my girlfriend took that statement as me agreeing that the woman who hosted the show he was watching was hot. I had been drinking and didn’t immediately pick up that she was upset and when I did realize and I asked her what was wrong she refused to tell me. She then proceeded to be in a miserable mood for the rest of the trip and basically made it impossible for me to enjoy any of the activities we were doing with her family. Every time I would start having a good time she would be glaring at me angrily or say something negative and ruin my enjoyment. It wasn’t until we left and were driving home that she finally told me why she had been upset all weekend even saying it was “rude, disrespectful, and embarrassing of me to call another woman hot right in front of her and her family” I explained that she had completely misunderstood what I said and that now I’m [angry] because she completely ruined my vacation over a misunderstanding.

Now he’s reaching out for feedback.

I would like to hear other peoples opinions (especially some from other women) am I not justified in my anger? I work a blue collar job. I don’t get a lot of days off and I don’t make a ton of money so for her to waste both my vacation and the money I spent on that vacation just for her to ruin it over nothing. I am still pretty upset.

People responded in the comments:

There are molehills, there are mountains, and then there’s whatever this is.

Grown couples don’t fight about this stuff.

This is trouble.

Some were very blunt about it.

It’s not just that she misunderstood, it’s that even if you HAD been agreeing some woman on TV was hot, so what?

People are hot sometimes. ESPECIALLY people hired to be on TV.

If your relationship relies on you spending the rest of your life pretending that’s not true, what else will you have to pretend?

