He Thought A Woman In A Grocery Store Was About To Ask For Medical Help, But All She Wanted Was Ritz Vegetable Crackers

There’s nothing like a perfectly timed question to bring your ego back to Earth.

So, what would you do if someone tried to get your attention while wearing your uniform in public? Would you brace yourself for their question? Or would you assume you knew what they were going to ask?

In today’s story, one nurse finds out that not every interaction is his chance to save the day. Here’s what happened.

Ow, my ego! I graduated from nursing school about 15 years ago and had just started my first job in the field. I was just about to turn 40. In nursing school, we were required to wear white scrubs. No one wears white in the hospital anymore (a few docs wear white coats, but they’re phasing out). The whites really marked you as a student and an outsider. At the new job, we were required to wear navy blue. Cool. So, I had my new blue scrubs on, and my wife asked me to stop at the grocery store on my way home for milk, eggs, or whatever. I got what we needed and took my stuff to the register. I set my things on the belt, and just then, a little old lady on a mobility scooter stopped behind me and said something I couldn’t hear.

He was expecting one question, but she asked another.

In my head, she had just seen my scrubs and, recognizing me as some kind of medical professional, was going to ask me something about her health or request my help. I felt fear, like it was my time to shine. So I walked closer, bent down a bit, and said, “I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you. How can I help you?” She asked, “Where do you keep the Ritz Vegetable Crackers?” That pretty much reset my expectations and fixed my pride in my new scrubs. I don’t know if she ever found her crackers.

Wow! That went a totally different direction.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

People will amaze you sometimes.

Maybe it looked like she was putting items back on the shelf.

According to this reader, he’ll look for crackers in every store from now on.

Great point.

It happens to the best of us.

