Son Told His Mom He Was In A Lot Of Pain After Spending Multiple Days At The Gym, But His Mom Volunteered Him To Help Someone Move Anyway

Listening to your loved ones is essential for healthy relationships.

If someone told you that you had to help someone else move, would you do it, or would you be upset that they volunteered you to help without asking you first?

This man was in a lot of physical pain from hard exercise, but his mom still volunteered him for strenuous labor.

He thinks he might’ve messed up in how he reacted when he found out.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for snapping on my mom after she offered me up for manual labor? I had spent multiple days at the park and in the gym of my school. I was working out, playing football, and playing basketball. I told my mom this over and over again.

This man informed his mom multiple times of the pain he was feeling.

For the past days, I had been informing her of the huge amounts of pain in my feet and legs. Yet, she still decided to offer me up to help someone move out of her house. That had involved some very heavy lifting that could have injured my legs and feet given the tension and stress that were already upon them.

He heard his mom’s conversation with the other person and blew up.

The person she offered me up to help had called her while I was in the same room and said, “If he doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t have to. No was an acceptable answer.” After I heard this, I blew up on her. I yelled at her while this person was on the call.

I said I had been in a very large amount of pain, specifically in my upper and lower legs. I told her that she clearly hadn’t listened to me and continued not to listen to me. She didn’t care about my physical or mental health because she made decisions for me, regardless of it being my choice and me being in severe pain. So, AITA?

He didn’t need to yell at his mom, but his mom should’ve simply said he couldn’t help, especially since the person who needed help said it was okay to say no.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Ignoring someone’s pain can cause more damage than the pain itself.

