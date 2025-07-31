‘They have QR codes to tip housekeeping.’ – Traveller Was Staying At Hotel Like Usual, But Suddenly Noticed He Was Being Prompted To Tip The Staff

“Tip creep” is an incredibly frustrating problem.

Companies don’t pay their workers enough, which most of us know, which makes us more apt to tip, which makes companies more apt to encourage tipping, which lets them off the hook more and more for underpaying their workers, which was the whole problem to begin with.

So where and how do you draw the line? Which tips are normal, which tips are new, and what SHOULD the situation be?

Check out this video from TikTok user @thetravelingteepsfam:

“So we’re at this hotel, and there’s something I saw here that I’ve never seen before.”

“In our room, they have QR codes to tip your, like, housekeeping. And then they have QR codes at, like, the breakfast buffet to tip your, uh, like, the people in the breakfast buffet.”

“Have you ever tipped these people for doing these things? Am I missing something here?”

Would it surprise you to learn that the comments were, I dunno, contentious?

Housekeeping tipping in particular is arguably actually less normalized now than ever.

But is it too much tipping all around?

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

But seriously, even the cheap hotels aren’t cheap anymore.

Whether you’ve got the funds to splash tips around everywhere or not, we should all be advocating for livable wages.

