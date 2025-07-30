July 30, 2025 at 12:15 pm

Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man and woman arguing in their house

Pexels/Reddit

Have you ever sat around a fire pit roasting s’mores or hotdogs? It can be a lot of fun, but it can also make you and everything you’re wearing smell like smoke.

This woman shares how her husband came home from a party where there was a fire pit, and he smelled like smoke.

She wanted him to wash his hair, but he didn’t think that was necessary.

Is she overreacting, or is he being inconsiderate?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my husband wash his hair before bed

My husband has long hair, about down to his waist.

Last night he attended a birthday party and there was a fire pit.

He came home and showered but it was not wash day so he didn’t wash his hair before he climbed into bed.

I could smell the smoke from the fire on his hair and asked him to wash it.

She was not expecting that!

I explained that it would make the pillows smell and also make it difficult for me to sleep.

He refused and I got upset and left the bed to sleep in the guest room.

He thinks she’s overreacting.

I am making him launder the pillows this morning.

He thinks I am making a big deal of nothing.

I think it was very gross of him and inconsiderate not to wash the smoke smell out of his hair. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds gross!

Why couldn’t he just wash his hair for her comfort?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks the husband couldn’t smell it because he got used to it!

Screenshot 2025 06 30 165539 Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

This user knows campfire can be the worst smell!

Screenshot 2025 06 30 165554 Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

This user knows that both of these people have valid points!

Screenshot 2025 06 30 165610 Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

This guy shares how he deals with his long hair.

Screenshot 2025 06 30 165624 Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

This user thinks communicating in a relationship is a healthy thing to do.

Screenshot 2025 06 30 165647 Her Annoying Husband Came Home Smelling Like Smoke, So When He Refused To Wash His Hair, She Slept In The Guest Room

Someone’s being really annoying here!

Categories: STORIES
