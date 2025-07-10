Her Boyfriend Let His Friend Undermine Her Without Standing Up For Her, So She Let Herself Out Without Saying Another Word

Meeting a partner’s friends can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, especially in long-standing friend groups.

She arrived at dinner hoping to make a good impression, but the cutting remark of her boyfriend’s female friend made that almost impossible.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for leaving dinner early after my boyfriend’s friend introduced me as “the current one”? So my boyfriend (31M) invited me to dinner with his old college group.

It didn’t take long before a rude remark stopped her in her tracks.

One of his female friends (30F), who I’ve never met before, came late, looked me up and down, then said, “Ohhh so you’re the current one. Cute.” I was stunned.

But her boyfriend’s reaction upset her even more.

No one laughed, no one corrected her. My boyfriend just kind of chuckled awkwardly and changed the subject.

She decided she didn’t want to stick around any longer.

I sat there in silence for another 20 minutes before excusing myself and leaving. I took an Uber home.

But instead of supporting her or apologizing, her boyfriend made her feel like she was the problem.

He called me later and said I embarrassed him by “making it a thing” and that I should’ve just “been chill” because “she didn’t mean anything by it.”

He even had the gall to demand an apology.

He wants me to apologize to her for walking out “like a child.” AITA for not tolerating that kind of blatant disrespect?

This sounds like a massive red flag.

Did redditors agree?

Somebody should be embarrassed, but not her.

These friends really don’t seem like very good people to be around.

Her boyfriend’s reaction (or lack thereof) speaks volumes about his priorities.

Her boyfriend should care that the comment upset her — it’s as simple as that.

She didn’t cause a scene. She simply refused to stay where she wasn’t respected.

If her boyfriend can’t see the problem, then he’s clearly part of it.

