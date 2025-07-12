Her Boyfriend Made A Decision With His Parents And Didn’t Ask Her About It, So She Told Him She Doesn’t Want To Marry Him Anymore

It’s never a good sign of things to come when your partner goes behind your back and makes decisions about your future…with their parents.

Ouch!

That’s what happened to the woman who wrote this story on Reddit and she wants to know if she’s wrong for how she reacted to what happened.

Take a look and see what you think.

Am I wrong for telling him I don’t want to get married anymore? “My boyfriend and I were supposed to get married this December. Let’s call him M. M and I have been together for 2 years and planned to get married this coming December.

She got some news…

Last week M called me and said him and his parents sat down and decided that him getting married this year would be impractical and he should get married next year instead. He told me that this is what his family has decided and I should deal with it. I explained to him that him deciding this with his parents really hurt my feelings and M said he was sorry but he couldn’t afford it anymore and he had to prioritize other things and honor his parents’ wishes.

She’s over this guy.

Two days later he texts me and says he wants us to go back to our original date but I told him no. That I don’t want to get married to him anymore because he has shown me how little he values my opinion and I don’t want a man who changes plans like he changes clothes. He got mad and said that he was giving me what I wanted so why was I being difficult and I asked him I thought you said you didn’t have money for that anymore and M claims he wants to thug it out. AITA for not wanting to get married anymore?”

Splitting up with this guy sounds like it might be the best move…

