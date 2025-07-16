Her Boyfriend Promised To Help Her Clean In The Morning, But When He Stayed Up All Night, She Started Cleaning By Herself To Let Him Sleep

Shared responsibilities require shared effort.

If someone promised to help you do something in the morning, would you let them get away with breaking that promise if they chose to stay up all night the night before? Or would you hold them to the promise anyway?

This woman and her boyfriend agreed that they would clean the house together in the morning.

However, he stayed up all night playing Xbox and mobile games.

Now, she’s wondering if she should wake him up or let him sleep.

Read the whole story below.

AITAH for waking my (F22) boyfriend (30M) up after only 4 hours of sleep? Despite knowing we had to be up today to clean, my boyfriend chose to stay up until really early in the morning. It isn’t like an “Oh, we can do it later” situation. It’s a “We have to be done cleaning by this afternoon” situation. It’s a personal situation, so I’m not going into too much detail on that aspect.

This woman’s boyfriend agreed that they would wake up early to clean.

It was important for us to be up to clean, and he agreed on this. Also, emphasis on chose because it wasn’t a situation of him trying to go to sleep and not being able to. It was him staying up to be on his phone and on his Xbox. He told me last night before we go to bed that he would go to sleep so we could wake up. I said okay and just went to bed.

But she found him still awake at the wee hours of the morning.

This morning, I woke up around 5 and he was still up. I didn’t think anything of it and just went back to sleep and woke up closer to 7. Now, I’m realizing he hadn’t been asleep long. So, I left him for a couple more hours.

Now, she’s cleaning the house alone and wants to wake him up.

I’ve been cleaning on my own since then, and I’m just getting frustrated trying to get everything done with no help because of his own choices. WIBTAH to go wake him up, knowing he hasn’t been asleep long?

He decided to stay up all night. He also knew the plan was to wake up early and clean. If he doesn’t get much sleep, that’s his own fault.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their honest assumption.

This person thinks she should wake him up.

Sounds like an old-fashioned avoidance tactic, says this person.

This person gives their own suggestion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Respecting others’ time means keeping your word.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.