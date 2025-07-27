Her Boyfriend Refused To Silence His Phone Notifications While They Were Trying To Sleep, So She Finally Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

Even the healthiest relationships are tested by the tiniest, most persistent disruptions.

In one couple’s home, it wasn’t arguments or infidelity, but the incessant glow and chime of a phone going off all night that pushed things to the edge.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for removing my boyfriend’s phone from our bedroom? My boyfriend (M41) and I (F33) live in a house together and sleep together in the same bed. Because of this, we both have our phones on our bedside tables, just like most people, I think.

But unlike most people, this seems to cause a disproportionate amount of conflict in their relationship.

Unfortunately, we don’t seem to agree on what to do with our phones at bedtime. I put my phone on silent or even Do Not Disturb so it’s not bothersome while we’re trying to sleep, and it only goes off when my alarm goes off in the morning to wake me up for work. He, however, refuses to put his phone on silent in case his work needs to get a hold of him (like if his one employee he’s in charge of needs to ask him a question or one of his bosses calls him for some reason).

The result is a very noisy and bright night.

But this mostly results in his phone going off all night when he gets a notification (Gmail, Discord, Steam, Shounen Jump, etc.) because no one at his work would EVER call him in the middle of the night when we’re actually sleeping, and they rarely call him at home unless something weird happens.

But that’s not the only problem.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he also has his alarm set to go off every single day at 7:00 AM since that’s when he gets up to get ready for work. But he doesn’t work every day, so it even goes off on our days off when we’re trying to sleep in.

She pleads with him to adjust his habits, but he shows zero urgency in changing anything.

I even asked him last night when we went to bed if he turned his alarm off this time so we can sleep. He said he did turn it off, but it went off this morning, so he didn’t actually turn it off. I don’t know if he forgot or was just lying.

No matter how often she asks, he just won’t budge.

I’ve asked him to set an alarm schedule so it only goes off on weekdays when he works, but he won’t do it. I’ve asked him to whitelist his work contacts so their messages and calls get through while everything else gets silenced, but he won’t do it.

She’s been forced to take matters into her own hands.

I can’t take this anymore, so now I’m going to start going to bed after him, taking his phone off of his bedside stand, and putting it somewhere else—like his desk on the main floor of the house where we can’t hear it. AITA for doing this?

Sounds like something has to give!

What did Reddit have to say?

Her boyfriend’s refusal to compromise here speaks volumes.

Maybe it’s time for a sleep divorce.

If he won’t compromise by his own free will, maybe it’s time to turn up the heat.

It seems like such a reasonable request to this user.

She tried waiting, she tried asking nicely, and she tried flat out begging.

If he truly has this little regard for her opinion, then the phone is the least of this couple’s worries.

