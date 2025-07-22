Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Brushing His Teeth In The Morning, And She Can’t Believe She Has To Tell A Grown Man To Do That

Hey? Have you been flossing? How often?

Don’t lie to me. I’m not even in the room with you and I know you’re lying.

I’m just words on a webpage written by some guy in Chicago days, weeks, or months before you’re even reading this and I know you’re lying to me.

Given that we all have dental sins, what’s the line for judgement? That’s PART of what’s going on in this story (though not all of it).

AITA for commenting on my boyfriend’s hygiene? I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (19M) for roughly 2 months now. Last night, I was sleeping over at his place. We’re both in college and he lives alone so I stay at his place quite often recently.

But then the morning comes…

Up until the morning everything was fine – but the thing about me is that I hate morning breath. I never let him kiss me right after waking up or I do so reluctantly, either way I’ve told him numerous times I don’t really like it but he never seemed to care. However, today I told him that I’m seriously not willing to kiss or get intimate unless we both brush our teeth because I think it’s pretty gross. He seemed confused as to why and I tried to explain that I really don’t like the smell and it’s just unhygienic to me. He said that his breath smells okay in the morning (which I disagree with… Like, it’s not BAD bad, but it’s definitely not pleasant) and asked if I brush my teeth every time before seeing him. I said that obviously not right before seeing him, but twice a day – in the evening and in the morning.

It’s literally the real life equivalent of this Simpsons meme:

He said that he only brushes his teeth in the evening because he doesn’t see a point in doing it after waking up. I honestly thought that was a joke and kind of pushed him by saying things like “are you serious?” or “please say sike” or “tell me that’s a joke”. He then asked if I’ve ever seen him brush his teeth in the morning and then I realised I really haven’t. At some point he got very upset and got up from the bed, saying that he’s dead serious. I said that I think it’s gross and I can’t imagine him not brushing his **** teeth in the morning?? He stopped talking to me until I eventually left.

So, this was an all-out fight.

Later today we exchanged some messages where I listed why brushing your teeth in the morning is essential and how I can’t believe I have to explain those things to a grown man. He got defensive and started commenting on my insecurities, comparing it to how he feels when I talk about his hygiene. He also said that I’m an *** because I had “kept offending him”. Now the question is – am I the [jerk]? I asked my mom about it and she said I’m definitely too harsh towards him and that every person has a different routine; now I honestly feel guilty.

Let’s check in with the comments:

Most agreed you should brush in the morning, though surprise surprise, not everyone DID have the exact same routine.

Something’s gotta budge.

9 out of 10 dentists aren’t psychologists.

A little of both?

That last comment pretty well summed up my thoughts on the matter.

It’s absurd and inconsiderate of him to refuse to brush even though you’re requesting it, and it’s also unnecessary and inconsiderate of you to belittle your partner over a dental habit.

