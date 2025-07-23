Her Boyfriend Wouldn’t Come To Her Swearing In Ceremony, But Interrupted It By Repeatedly Calling Her. So Now She Wants To Break Up With Him.

Getting through law school and passing the bar exam is a huge accomplishment in the best of cases.

What would you do if you were ready to be sworn in as an attorney after years of hard work and terrible obstacles, but your boyfriend didn’t make the ceremony a priority and actually caused problems during it?

That is what happened to the new lawyer in this story, so she is thinking about breaking up with him but isn’t sure if that would be an overreaction.

Check it out.

AITA if I break up with my boyfriend for ruining my attorney swearing in moment? Hi. I (35/f) was recently sworn in as an attorney but my boyfriend (33/m) ruined it.

This would be devastating news.

I graduated law school in May 2023. I was going to take the bar that July but was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer a month before the exam. The diagnoses threw me for a loop and ruined what I pictured my life after law school would be. I withdrew from the July exam and transferred everything to the February 2024 exam, thinking I’d be done with treatment. Wrong. I took my first bar exam in the middle of radiation treatment and almost two months after my surgery. I took that exam mostly because I had already paid but didn’t take it as seriously as I would’ve had I not just gone through 16 rounds of chemo, surgery, and actively in radiation treatment. Unfortunately, I had to take the bar exam a couple extra times before I got a passing score, which, given that I just finished my active cancer treatments in May 2025, I guess it’s not that bad?

This poor woman can’t catch a break.

Fast forward to now. I got a notification that my oath ceremony was Tuesday of this week. Since life loves to throw curve balls at me, I opted to do the swearing in via zoom because my dad had a heart attack the Tuesday before and five mini strokes after that which left him with limited mobility. My bf and I live about 1.5 hours away from my parents. I went to my parents’ and he stayed at home. I wanted him to be there with me not just to witness such a momentous moment for me but also as support because of everything my parents are going through (my mom has stage 4 gastric cancer). Things with getting him to my parents was just too complicated so we agreed we would FaceTime during the ceremony.

He couldn’t even stay home to focus on the ceremony?

The ceremony started and the judge was giving her speech and began swearing people in. My bf was waiting on the call patiently for most of it. However, at one point I saw out of the corner of my eye that he had gone into a store. That happened just as it was about to be my turn. Then, I saw the call disconnected. He had lost signal. About 3 seconds after the call ended, it was my turn to do the oath. I was already mad because he was going to miss the moment I had waited so long for. But, then it got worse. He began to call me repeatedly IN THE MIDDLE OF MY OATH. Every time the call would come in, it would ring on my computer, distracting not only me but also the judge administering the oath. I would quickly ignore the call but then another would go through. He called about 6 times, which covered the entire oath.

She has every right to be upset.

I’m extremely upset. After everything I had gone through to get to that point and everything I was still going through just for that to happen. Not only did he miss it but he ruined it. I put my phone in DND but the calls still came through. Also, would he not figured out by the second or third ignored call that maybe he should stop calling? Part of me thinks he did it on purpose. Idk how to feel anymore but I honestly think I want to breakup over that. AITA?

It is hard to say whether she should break up with him or not from one story, but at the very least, he seems like he doesn’t make her a priority and that is a big red flag.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

He was disrespectful.

Never settle for someone who doesn’t care about you.

She achieved the impossible and he wasn’t there for it.

I agree with this commenter.

This person says she should leave him.

This guy has priorities and they aren’t her.

If this is a pattern, she should definitely break up with him.

