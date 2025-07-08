Her Boyfriend’s Little Sister Keeps Tagging Along When She Hangs Out With Her Friends, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Being Unwelcoming

When you date someone, are you also required to hang out with their siblings?

If your significant other always suggested that you should invite their sister to join you when you’re making plans with your friends, would you be annoyed, or would you think the more the merrier?

The woman in this story is annoyed at having her boyfriend’s little sister tag along with her and her friends, but she is wondering if it’s rude to exclude her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not wanting to include my boyfriend’s sister in everything I do with my friends So I’ve been dating my boyfriend for almost a year now and overall things are great He’s sweet supportive and I really do care about him The issue is his younger sister She’s 20 and super sweet don’t get me wrong but lately he keeps trying to include her in every single thing I do with my own friends

She really means everything when she says he invites her to everything.

If I mention brunch plans he’s like oh maybe my sister could come. If we’re doing a girls night he suggests inviting her so she doesn’t feel left out. Once he even invited her to a weekend trip my best friend and I had been planning for months

She told her boyfriend how she feels.

At first I tried to be nice about it because I know they’re close and she just moved to the city and probably doesn’t know many people. But it’s starting to feel like I can’t have anything for myself or my own space without it turning into a group hang So I finally told him gently that I love spending time with her but I also need time with just my friends and my own life outside of the relationship. He didn’t freak out but he definitely got weird about it and said I was being “unwelcoming” and “kind of exclusive”

Is she being cliquish or reasonable?

Now I’m wondering if I really am the bad guy here. Like am I being too protective of my space or is this a valid boundary? AITAH for not wanting to include his sister in literally everything I do socially? Would really appreciate some outside perspective because I feel super conflicted and kinda guilty now

It’s okay for her to want to do things without her boyfriend’s sister tagging along, but if they get along, it would be nice to include her sometimes.

