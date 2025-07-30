Her Boyfriend’s Nephew Spends Hours At Their House Three Times A Week, So She Said Enough Is Enough

Family bonding time can be fun, until it isn’t.

Would you be okay with your partner’s nephew hanging out at your house for hours at a time multiple days a week, or would you think the child’s mom was taking advantage and trying to get free babysitting?

This woman has a boyfriend whose nephew spends hours at their house on a regular basis.

She complained about it to her boyfriend, but she wonders if she should’ve stayed out of it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend’s nephew spend more time in our house? I (31F) have lived with my boyfriend (34M) for 4 years. We do not have any children yet. We spend a lot of time together in our house and going out.

This woman’s boyfriend is not close to his family.

He does not get along with his family, and because of that, he barely visits them. And they have not visited us often either. Maybe twice or three times a year.

His nephew was told he should visit more often.

Recently, in one of those visits, my SIL said something to her son (10M). She said he should come over to our house more often so he could to spend time with his uncle. She said this without asking anybody before telling the kid. I did not put much thought into it as I thought she did not mean it.

The boy started coming over regularly.

A while after, my boyfriend tells me his nephew is coming over. It would be regular visits a couple of times every week. I told him I thought it was a lot of time. I said it would disrupt our privacy as a couple and my space as an individual.

It was all based on her sister-in-law’s decision.

The kid was visiting us 3 times a week for 3 hours. He would stay until late at night in school days. That happened for 3 months until the SIL got mad at my boyfriend, so she stopped sending the kid. Once she felt confident again, she started bringing him over again, so it is always her decision.

She complained to him.

I complained to him that I felt it was a lot of time and I thought the SIL was taking advantage of the situation. Their mother is the babysitter, and it isn’t like he doesn’t have anyone to babysit him.

He thought she was being inconsiderate.

My boyfriend has said yes all those times. It was because he doesn’t like to visit his family house, and also the kid enjoys his time here. He thinks I am just being a jerk for not considering the child’s feelings.

Should she have stayed out of it, or was she right to speak her mind?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Shared house means shared decision on house guests.

