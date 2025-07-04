Her Coworker Was Constantly Late For Carpooling, But When She Stopped Driving Her To Work, She Started Telling Everyone At The Office She Was The Bad Guy

Getting a ride is not something to be taken for granted. It’s a nice favor and some people have to inconvenience themselves to do it.

This is why this woman decided not to carpool with a coworker who kept being late and giving her more work than she signed up for.

After receiving backlash, she’s asking the internet if she’s in the wrong for putting a stop to it.

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA for not carpooling my coworker anymore About 7 months ago, I started working at a company where I met a teammate who lives on the same road I take to work (takes me 45 mins without traffic). We started carpooling, where I would be at her house at nearly 7 am. However, she usually would still be asleep by the time I get to her house.

That was very inconvenient, not to mention annoying.

So, because I did not like being late to work, I started calling her 15 minutes earlier so she would get ready. However, she would still be late. Mind you, she paid me an agreed amount at the beginning of each month. That did not bother me until she started going to work on some days with this other coworker whom she liked “for fun” although he clearly had feelings for her.

It became like a second job.

She would not always tell me when she’ll be coming with me and I had to call her every morning, which I didn’t like doing.

Moreover, she would not be ready on my days, but I catch her ready early whenever she has to go with him (he gets to work at 9 am while I do at 8 am), which I really did not like. And it started really bothering me…

Her coworker was also sly about something else.

To add more spice to the story, the dude had an accident and wanted to fix his car, so she would need a ride. She did not tell me that, she masked it with a little hint of “I missed you, I think I will be coming with you now on” which upset me the most.

That was the final straw.

Now after that happened I decided to stop the carpool thing, and I told her I don’t want that to ruin our friendship. She said “what you did is really ******* and I don’t want to be friends with you anymore” to which I replied “yeah okay whatever u want” Now, I don’t know how the whole situation would be from her point of view, but I can’t see in what way she’d make me out to be a bad friend… because that’s what she told our teammates at work. It is bothering me because I feel like I’m the one wronged here. AITA?

Her coworker sounds manipulative and immature, not just for being late and lying, but also for gossiping about her to everyone.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

She protected her peace of mind and her job by making this decision.

Good for her.

