Her Ex-Husband Missed Their Daughter’s Big Performance To Soothe His Baby At Daycare, So This Woman Told Him To Sort Out His Priorities

Co-parenting with your ex can be frustrating at times.

This woman and her ex-husband have a teen daughter.

He missed their daughter’s big performance to soothe his new son.

So she told him to set his priorities straight.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for telling my ex-husband that he needs to sort out his priorities? I (34F) and my ex-husband, Jerry (35M), divorced around 4 years ago. And we have a 14-year-old daughter together. He got remarried to his wife, Laura (33F) 2 years ago. And they have a son together (1M).

This woman and her ex-husband’s daughter had a big performance coming up.

My daughter’s passion is ballet, and she’s been training since she was 5. Her training company had put on a production of Swan Lake. She played a double role of the leads. It was her dream project, and she was thrilled to do it. My ex-husband and I supported her all the way through rehearsals.

On the big day, she kept asking where he was.

On the day of the show, I arrived at the auditorium before the show started. I continuously kept on messaging Jerry as to when he would arrive. But he told me that he had to drop off his son to his first day in daycare. Only then could he come to the auditorium.

He didn’t show up.

He didn’t show up at all. And my daughter was almost on the verge of tears. However, she got thunderous applause from the audience. She was perfect.

He explained he had to soothe his baby at daycare.

Later, my ex-husband called me up. He told me that his son started crying when he was about to drop him off. So he had to stay back to calm him down and put him to sleep. And that delayed the entire thing.

She told him to sort out his priorities.

I told him that his priority should be our daughter. I said that his son has Laura to calm him down and put him to sleep. He called me selfish. And now he put his mom on my trail to berate me and call me selfish. AITA?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Take care of your daughter, says this one.

Some wise advice from this person.

And finally, here’s another valid point.

Being a dad means showing up for the big moments.

Every time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.