Her Father Chose Infidelity Over Family Loyalty, So This Soon-To-Be Bride Doesn’t Want To Invite His New Wife To Her Wedding

Difficult family histories can find a way to taint even the most joyful milestones.

What should have been an exciting celebration for one bride-to-be turned into a difficult moral dilemma when she’s forced to navigate a guest list that threatens to anger her family.

Read on for the full story.

Telling My Father His Wife Isn’t Invited to My Wedding My father has been unfaithful to my mother throughout their entire relationship, often with multiple women. When my siblings and I were young, he would bring us to the homes of these women and let us play with their children while he spent time with them. This happened frequently.

But then the inevitable happened.

Eventually, my parents divorced, and when I was 8 years old, my father married the woman he had an affair with. Now, I’m 25 and getting married.

Her mom shared some strong feelings about the potential of seeing her ex’s affair partner there.

My mother has made it clear that she won’t attend my wedding if my father’s wife is invited. I love my father and don’t want to hurt his feelings, but I also want to respect my mother, who has been through a lot.

So she decided she needed to tell her father her decision, but she doesn’t know how.

I need help figuring out how to tell my dad that his wife is not invited to the wedding. AITA for telling him she’s not invited?

There’s never a perfect answer when love and loyalty are forced to conflict.

What did Reddit have to say?

She’s more than justified in barring his wife from attending, but she should prepare herself for some painful possibilities.

This commenter thinks this is simply what has to be done.

This user doesn’t want to see her let her dad’s behavior cast a shadow over her big day.

It’s time for her dad to face the consequences of his actions.

She may not be able to erase history, but she can make sure her mother feels safe and protected on her big day.

This choice may hurt her dad, but after all he’s done, maybe it’s what he deserves.

