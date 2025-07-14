Her Father-In-Law Skipped His Grandchild’s First Birthday For A Ballgame, So Now She Plans To Skip His Wedding Reception And Attend A Chicken Fashion Show Instead

There’s an old saying that says, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” In other words, what’s good for one person is good for another.

So, what would you do if your in-laws ignored an important milestone for your child, then expected you to prioritise their big day? Would you do what was expected of you? Or would you show them exactly what it’s like?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and chooses her happiness over all else. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA If I go to a chicken fashion show instead of my husband’s father’s wedding? My husband and his father have a strained relationship due to my FIL’s actions during my husband’s childhood. They’ve reconciled, but my husband still keeps him at arm’s length because he believes “Forgive but don’t forget.” My husband and I have an almost one-year-old daughter, who is the first grandchild on both sides of the family. We invited my FIL and his fiancée to her first birthday party, but they said they can’t go because they’re going to a baseball game. They go to games twice a month during the entirety of the season, so it made my husband and me mad that they would prioritize a baseball game over her first birthday.

It was a tough decision, but she’s sticking with it.

A few days ago, I found out that there’s going to be a chicken fashion show near where my best friend lives. It’s going to feature food trucks, vendors, and, as stated, Chicken Couture. I don’t get out of the house very often due to being a stay-at-home mom, so when I found out my husband could watch the baby all day, I was ecstatic. Then, I realized the chicken fashion show is going to be the same day as FIL and fiancée’s wedding reception. I still plan on going to the chicken fashion show and skipping out on the wedding, AITA?

Wow! The whole family sounds a little petty.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

This person thinks she should do what her husband wants.

Here’s someone with a lot of questions.

For this person, she can’t be bad for wanting to go to a chicken fashion show.

According to this reader, no one wins here.

She should ask her husband. If he wants her to go, then she should go. It’s his family, so if he doesn’t mind missing it, neither should she.

