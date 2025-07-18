July 18, 2025 at 4:48 am

Her Friend Bought So Many Cans of Red Bull That She Had The Barcode Tattooed On Her Arm

by Ben Auxier

Being a tattoo artist has got to be wild. Sure, it’s probably mostly routine. Someone comes in asking for a rose, or angel wings, or a Bible verse, or some Mandarin characters they don’t understand.

But every once in awhile…you get someone coming in asking for something like this…

And that’s gotta be a great day.

Check out the video from TikTok user @mycringe:

“My friend has a barcode for a 250ml redbull…” reads the caption.

Sure enough, can on the counter at the self-checkout, her friend scans that tattoo on her arm.

And it rings up perfectly.

And dang, the price looked right.

But what was with the framing?

The jokes started rolling.

Apparently, she’s not the first.

Gonna be a sad day when that code has to change for one reason or another.

