Her Friend Bought So Many Cans of Red Bull That She Had The Barcode Tattooed On Her Arm
by Ben Auxier
Being a tattoo artist has got to be wild. Sure, it’s probably mostly routine. Someone comes in asking for a rose, or angel wings, or a Bible verse, or some Mandarin characters they don’t understand.
But every once in awhile…you get someone coming in asking for something like this…
And that’s gotta be a great day.
Check out the video from TikTok user @mycringe:
“My friend has a barcode for a 250ml redbull…” reads the caption.
Sure enough, can on the counter at the self-checkout, her friend scans that tattoo on her arm.
And it rings up perfectly.
@mycringe.shit
chomp chomp working redbull barcode (Switzerland) @Red Bull @Red Bull Switzerland #tattoo #fyp #dumb #redbull
And dang, the price looked right.
But what was with the framing?
The jokes started rolling.
Apparently, she’s not the first.
Gonna be a sad day when that code has to change for one reason or another.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.