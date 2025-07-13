Her Friend Brings Her German Shepherd Over, But It Had An Accident So She Asked Her To Never Bring Him Again

Dogs are wonderful, but they tend to have terrible manners, unless they are trained otherwise.

See why this became a problem for these two friends.

AITA for telling my friend she can’t bring her dog to my place anymore? I have a close friend who’s super attached to her dog. She brings him everywhere” cafes, hikes, even to people’s houses. For a while, she brought him over whenever she came to hang out at my place, and I didn’t mind too much at first.

The dog gave good reason to feel differently now.

But lately, it’s become a problem. Her dog is big, and while he’s not aggressive, he’s not exactly well-trained either. He jumps on my couch (which I’ve asked her not to let him do), knocked over a lamp last time, and even peed on my carpet once. She always apologizes but kind of just laughs it off like, “That’s just how he is! “So last week, before she came over, I asked if she could leave her dog at home.

This did not go over well.

She got pretty offended and said I was being uptight and clearly don’t understand how important he is to her. Now she’s being distant and I’m wondering if I was out of line. I like dogs I just don’t want my place wrecked. AITA for setting that boundary?

Here is what people are saying.

Any decent dog owner would feel this way.

Some dog owners are so entitled.

It’s weird that people do things like this.

Yep. I looked after dogs for years. The worst dogs have the worst owners.

Exactly. Get a spine!

Cancel this friend.

