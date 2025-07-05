Her Friend Nearly Caused A Car Crash, So She Yelled At Her To Pay Attention And Ended Up Getting Blamed For Overreacting

There’s nothing more terrifying than being in the passenger seat and seeing the danger before the driver does.

AITA for yelling at my friend cause she almost got us into a car accident? I’m 19F, and my friend is also a 19F. She got her license about 2 months ago. I’m older by a few months and got mine when I was 18, on my birthday. So I have about a year and some months over her when it comes to driving experience. I usually drive to work and follow traffic laws. I’ve never gotten pulled over or gotten a speeding ticket, so far. Yesterday, my friend, her boyfriend, and I went out for dinner. She offered to drive me home, which worked out cause my Mom had the car anyway. After dinner, her boyfriend sat in the back seat immediately, which I found a little odd, but brushed it off, thinking he wanted us to sit together in the front. When we started driving, the first thing I noticed was that she didn’t do a complete stop at a stop sign. This wouldn’t usually bother me if there was absolutely no one there, but it was a little busy, and she barely stopped and just gunned it. The other cars were visible but not close enough. I didn’t say anything cause it was fine.

Then, she needed gas. So we stopped at a gas station. As we were coming out of the gas station, my friend didn’t look at all at the incoming traffic and just sped out. We nearly got hit, and it was on my side, so I physically flinched and said “WATCH OUT!” The other car honked at us, but we kept on going. And once we did, I told my friend, “Why didn’t you look?! Do you know how dangerous that was?!” She was quiet, said a soft “Sorry,” and kept going. Even her boyfriend chimed in, “You didn’t even look,” and she just got more quiet.

When we got to my place, I asked if she was ok, and she told me that I can’t just yell at her while she drives, cause that’s more dangerous since she’s distracted. I said, “I get that, but that car had the right of way, and you just came straight out without even a glance in the opposite direction. We all could’ve gotten hurt or possibly even killed if the other driver wasn’t paying attention.” She said it still wasn’t right for me to overreact, cause then she got scared and thought that I’d yell at her for how she’s messing up like her Mom or Dad.

I said, “But your parents aren’t here, and you were being reckless. That other car’s bumper was basically at my side of the window- I would’ve gotten the most serious damage if we had crashed. I’m obviously going to react if it’s my or anyone else’s life on the line. Just cause you passed your driver’s license exam doesn’t mean you’re a pro.” She said that I wasn’t a pro either and that I’ve only had mine for a year, which is true. But I’ve been driving for a year more than she has, and I have more experience, no matter what. She’s still mad at me now, and her boyfriend is saying I hurt her feelings by insinuating she was a bad driver. AITA?

According to this reader, the friend needs more driving lessons.

As this person points out, she should never ride with her again.

For this person, being yelled at is better than causing an accident.

This person goes at it from a different angle.

