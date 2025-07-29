Her Friend Turned Her Healing Into A Weapon, So She Was Forced To Cut Ties To Protect Her Peace

People often assume that long-term friendship means unconditional loyalty.

But when one person starts healing and the other resists change, things can turn toxic fast.

AITA for telling my best friend of 20 years to get therapy? I (34F) have been friends with my best friend (33F) since we trauma bonded at a summer camp for troubled teens.

Since then, she’s put in a lot of effort to improve her mental health.

I was later diagnosed with BPD (borderline personality disorder), and I take medication and go to weekly therapy for emotional regulation behavioral therapy.

Recently, in the last few years—especially since my kid was born—I’ve noticed my BFF displaying signs of emotional codependency that I am no longer comfortable supporting. I told her I think she’s being codependent and that I can’t sustain that dynamic along with single motherhood.

She got upset and lashed out by insulting my therapy, saying I’m not a better person and that therapy must not be working for me because “I’m still mean to her.” I replied asking her not to discuss my therapy anymore since it is none of her business.

We continued to have this fight on and off until I finally realized I can’t keep my friend, and that broke my heart. I asked her to please consider therapy because it is beneficial, and I felt like I was growing apart from her.

She laughed at me, saying, “Who’s codependent now?” and then argued she can’t afford therapy and that it was rude to keep bringing mine up. I said I wasn’t—I reiterated that I wanted her to stop using my therapy like a weapon.

She did not respect that boundary and instead got a mutual friend to side with her, texting me that I’m bragging about my therapy and shoving it in her face. I told both of them this felt like an emotional attack I couldn’t handle anymore and that I would be blocking them for my mental health. So AITA?

