Her Friend Unintentionally Disrupts Her Sleep By Walking Through Her Room, So This Woman Plans To Confront Her About It

Would you be upset if a roommate walked through your room while you were sleeping and accidentally woke you up? If you’re a light sleeper, this would probably really bother you because you may have trouble going back to sleep.

This woman has been living at her friend’s house for a month for a cheap rate, but her friend keeps using the door in her room, disrupting her sleep.

She wants to confront her friend about it, but she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

WIBTA if I asked my friend to stop walking through my room while I’m sleeping? My friend (23F) and her boyfriend (23M) did me a favor. They are being nice enough to let me (26F) and my dog stay with them. It’s only for a month, until my new apartment is ready. I only pay a third of the price I’d be paying for month to month at my place.

They set me up in a nice room. It happens to have its own access door, and it is easy access to their carport. We agreed that they would mostly use their front door as their access point. Our dogs are both reactive, so them using the door in the room they gave me is not ideal.

They made this offer knowing I just got out of a bad roommate situation. I got stolen from and lied to, so I am a super light sleeper. And I’m weird about my personal space and sleep schedule.

Recently, we’ve noticed our dogs don’t react to each other anymore because my dog is in mostly in her crate. So, they keep walking in and out of the room while I’m sleeping. This wakes me up and is affecting my sleep schedule.

Note that, I don’t sleep in anything too revealing so that’s not an issue. WIBTA if I brought the issue to their attention? I would ask them to use their front door as per the original plan and ask them to stop using the one in the room they gave me, at least only while I’m asleep, especially during the work week.

I’m not telling them where they can and can’t be in their own house. That was not my intention. I simply would be more comfortable if they weren’t in and out while I sleep. Again, WIBTA?

