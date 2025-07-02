Her Friend Wants Gifted Artwork Back After Learning Its Estimated Value, But She Says She’s Keeping It

Receiving a gift can be complicated.

AITA for saying no no to my friend for the art they gave me

About 10 months ago, my friend gave me three little artwork pieces that they thought were really ugly and they hated. I absolutely adore them and I think they’re very pretty so I have them in my living room. I redecorated my living room and rearranged everything so I could have these paintings in a very specific spot.

It might have been in vain.

One day they were over and one of my friends that they have yet to meet until that day was over as well. My other friend who did not give me the artwork looked up the art pieces through Google lens because they also liked them and wanted to get some for themselves. That friend found out that the artwork that was given to me was worth $1000 per piece. I said wow, that’s an insane price. So the friend who gave me the art pieces told me that I needed to give them back to him.

They don’t agree at all.

He started taking him off the wall and I said absolutely not. You gave those to me. He started yelling at me because I wouldn’t give them back. Then he said I had better pay him $3000 for all of them and I said no because you gifted them to me almost a year ago. So he told me that he was gonna call the police and he left because me and my other friend kicked him out. AITA for keeping them?

That requires effort…

Definitely. They’d be dead to me.

Exactly. If you want to sell art, figure out how markets work.

Reminds me of that Frasier episode.

I don’t know why a judge would side with him.

Time to get new friends.

Or at least one, anyway.

