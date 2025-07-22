Her Husband Is Trying To Get His Home Business Off The Ground, But He’s Also Running Said Home Right Into The Ground

Starting a business is tricky, I’m sure. Nightmarish, even.

But a bigger nightmare occurs when your business takes over everything else.

Like in this story…

Check out the details for yourself.

AITAH for telling my husband he can’t keep putting his business above literally all household duties? So I work a stable job while my husband is working on getting his business off of the ground (AI content creation). This takes insane hours and I’m very proud of him for following his dreams and trying to make things better for us.

Ok, I’m going to try not to judge too harshly as “AI content creation” COULD mean a lot of different things…

But it sure sounds like this guy is one of a billion different dudes trying to make an ethically dubious generative AI company while the buzzword is still hot, which makes me knee-jerk unsympathetic from the jump.

But routinely when I come back from work the house is a complete state and I can’t even start cooking dinner while starving because there often literally isn’t enough room to cook. I know you have to hyperfocus to succeed in competitive industries but I don’t know if I can keep living like this.

She’s honestly not asking for much…

I told him he has to at least keep the counters clean when I’m gone if this is going to work. I don’t mind other chores but when home from work I want to eat as soon as possible. He says I’m not fully committing to our dreams of making it like he is and I need to empower his vision as much as possible. I don’t think I can keep going to work and then working at home though, I’m not able to keep it on 24/7 like he is. AITAH for this ultimatum?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Also, how is that line of work making the kitchen a complete mess?

This is an extremely low bar to clear.

Don’t you dare say “blockchain.”

Again, I don’t know this couple, but from what’s presented here, I’m sensing enormous red flags.

A dude so dedicated to the latest techbro buzzword he insists you’re not “committed to the dream” by requesting he keep your shared home livable?

Yikes on bikes.

