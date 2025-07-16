Her Husband Loved Her Unconditionally Despite Her Weight Gain, But Her Family’s Toxic Comments Made Her Feel Insecure

Body image struggles affect people of all ages and backgrounds.

One woman once maintained a slender figure for her career but gained weight after shifting her priorities. Now, despite love and support from her husband, conflicting opinions from family leave her feeling insecure.

She’s not sure if she should try to drop the pounds or embrace her new curves.

AITA for thinking about losing weight even though my husband is begging me to keep my weight ? I (29F) used to have a career that required me to be thin. While working, I tried to maintain around 125 lbs at 5’10”. I chose to give up my career after I married my husband (43M).

I got comfortable and I ended up gaining weight. Now I’m 163 lbs. According to my doctor, my husband, and internet BMI calculators, I’m not overweight.

Her husband and friends give her lots of positive feedback.

My husband says it’s my body so my choice but he’s begging me to not lose the weight. He says I’m gorgeous, and I’m only insecure because I worked in a toxic world for so long. My best friend (30F) said I look amazing. Other friends say I look good. Men look at me, and flirt with me.

But there’s some toxic feedback mixed in too.

But my mom (54F) and my sister (26F) say I look fat. I want my husband to think I’m beautiful and he says he does. I still feel ugly. AITA?

It sounds like her family is a source of negativity she just doesn’t need right now.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

This user seems to think her mom and sister have less than pure intentions.

She should make the choice to cut these toxic people out of her life.

She should choose to listen to the abundance of positive feedback she’s already getting.

Many people don’t find BMI particularly accurate in the first place.

What matters most is how she sees herself and the love she shares with her partner.

