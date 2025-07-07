Her Husband’s Friend Kept Insulting Her Food Choices, So She Told Her To Cook For Herself And Stop Complaining About Their Food

Some people just lack basic human decency and that shows!

If you visited another country, would you expect the food to taste the same as it does in your country, or would you be open to trying different cuisine that’s more popular in the country you’re visiting?

This woman shares how her husband’s mean friend was visiting them from Italy, and the friend kept insulting her food!

Check out the full story.

AITA for asking my husband’s Italian friend to cook for herself, and told her I would not eat her food? My husband’s friend flew in from Bellagio, Italy a week ago, and, as much as I tried, I could not make her happy with any type of home cook, or even restaurants in Melbourne!

Took her out to restaurants, we wanted to introduce her to the variety of food we have! No, no sushi, no Thai food, no Chinese, because Italian food is the best! We went out for Italian 3 days in a row!

But the friend still wasn’t happy.

She complained about pasta, about cheese, anything is just not as good as in …….Italy She complained about the wine not tasty enough! She got mad when I dared to order a cappuccino at 4pm, because “we don’t drink cappuccino after 12pm” (I was just like:”yeah, I drink wth I want at the time I want).

It just got worse!

Coffee was either too burn, or not hot enough. We went to Coles to do some shopping, straight away complained about no authentic Italian pastas, and in the middle of the isle, decided to teach me how properly say the name of each pasta. We decided to cook at home today, mind you, I am Asian, I love my spices and I love flavourful dishes! I decided to cook what I know best, did not think it would be a bad idea. She came, and the first thing she said was, your house smell bad (fish sauce), and she proceeded to ignore my dish and asked my husband to take her out for some lasagna!

That’s INSANE!

When she got back she told me I should learn how to cook Italian dishes, because it is not good for my husband to always eat fusion food, online recipes are just stupid for straying away from the root. I was so mad and did not mince words. I told her how arrogant and obnoxious to think Italian food are the best, told her Italian are not the best, and we would not take her out for any Italian meals, she could go shopping for herself, cooked it, and enjoyed alone, sorry but the ingredients would not be….as good as in….. Italy, but she was in another country, be grateful for what she could find! She cried and decided to leave early.

She did what she had to!

My husband tried to tell me that she is set in her way, she does not travel that much all her life. 60 years, this is the second time she travels out of the country, the last time was to Germany, and it was well over 25 years ago! He told me maybe I should just say sorry to her just to smoother the situation.

I refused, told him if she cannot live without her Italian heritage for just a few weeks, there is no point for me to convince her to like me anyway! So AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why can’t the husband understand that his friend is the problem?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the friend was being so rude!

That’s right! This user knows how unreasonable the friend was.

This user knows how local foods taste abroad and how the friend was being so mean.

This user thinks the friend is just insane!

This user knows what the friend is up to.

Talk about a rude house guest!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.