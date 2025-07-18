Her Jealous Sister Destroyed A Bunch Of Her Clothes, So She Called the Cops And Had Her Arrested

Jeez, talk about sibling rivalry…

AITA for getting my sister arrested after she destroyed my clothes? “I (24F) live with my younger sister (21F) while we both save up for our own places. It’s been mostly fine, but lately, she’s been acting super jealous and petty over the dumbest stuff, especially my clothes. I work a decent job, and I like fashion. I save up and occasionally treat myself to nice things. Think Zara, Abercrombie, nothing outrageous, but definitely stuff she doesn’t buy herself.

She constantly “borrows” my clothes without asking. I’ve asked her to stop multiple times, even put a lock on my closet door.. which she broke. Last week was the final straw.

I came home from work and found a pile of my clothes, my favorite leather jacket, some designer jeans, a silk dress I wore once, all shredded and slashed up on the floor. Like someone went full slasher movie on them. My heart dropped. I asked her what happened, and she just smirked and said, “Maybe now you’ll stop acting like you’re better than everyone else.”

I completely lost it. I called the police and filed a report. She thought I was bluffing until the cops actually showed up. I showed them the damage, the receipts for the clothes (I keep most of them for returns or resale), and the broken closet lock. She was arrested for property damage.

Now my parents are freaking out, saying I took it too far and that she’s “just a kid” and “family shouldn’t call the cops on each other.” But I’ve had enough. This wasn’t an accident or a dumb prank, this was straight-up malicious. So… AITA for pressing charges against my own sister?”

