Her Little Niece Told Her To Have Some Sense While They Were Playing, So She Got Mad At Her Niece Which Sparked A Huge Fight Between Them

AITA for getting frustrated with my 9 year old niece? Hi all. Recently I (33, F) went to my mom’s house for a BBQ. My sister (39) also lives there with her partner, daughter (9), and son (1.5.) We were eating under the carport, which is made of wood and has some carpenter bees.

We live in harmony with them as they don’t bother anyone. However my niece swatted one down that was near her, and it landed on my nephew’s play mat on the ground.

The poor thing was squirming and so I stepped on it to take it out of its misery. My niece said to me, “why would you do that on the play mat? You have no common sense! You should have moved it to the ground!”

I got pretty frustrated, and told her that was an extremely disrespectful thing to say to someone and I was simply trying to help the bee not be in pain anymore. I told her she needs to stop being so rude to people as this is definitely not the first time she’s acted like this. She has called my mom names, broken a lot of my mom’s things around the house, and has also been rude to me many times too.

I didn’t yell at her, but I was stern. My niece went back inside the house, and then shortly after came out with her dad. Some time passed, and I made a comment about the basketball game they were playing. She ignored me.

I said, “So you’re not talking to me now?” Her dad said, “nope” in a way that made it clear he was not happy with me. I was really upset and started crying, but tried to hide it from everyone. After my mom passes away, they will be the only family I have. I feel so disrespected by them constantly and like I don’t matter to them at all.

A few days later, my mom disclosed that my sister did know I was crying. I’m kind of upset that she never brought it up to me or tried to talk about it. I think they’re all just mad at me for being stern with my niece. I love my niece dearly.

I try to be supportive of her and I want a good relationship with her. I want to be there for her and be someone she can rely on. It’s just hard because I think she’s being raised without consequences and hasn’t had a chance to develop a lot of empathy/respect for others. AITA for trying to be the person that teaches her? Am I being selfish by trying to change the dynamic?

