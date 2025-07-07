Her Mom Won’t Turn On The Air Conditioning No Matter How Much She Pleads, So She Told Mom She’d Pay The Cost Of Running It

Having AC and heat is a blessing on really hot and cold days.

What would you do if your parents refused to turn on the AC or the heat because they thought it was too expensive? Would you suffer in silence on hot and cold days, or would you offer to pay for the AC and heat?

This young woman has a mom who almost never turns on the AC or heat, and her mom thinks she's "snobbish" for complaining about it.

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting my mom to turn on the AC / heat when she’s the one paying the bills I’m 17 years old. Ever since I was little, my mom has hated using the AC or heat. Even when it is really cold or hot.

She rarely agrees to turn on the heat, to like 50 only, but only if it’s below freezing.

This woman’s mom rarely agrees to turn on the air conditioning.

She pretty much never agrees to turn on the AC. No matter the circumstance. That is, unless it’s above 100 at night. Even then, it will be only for like 30 minutes.

They can afford to turn them on.

This would be fine if we were not well off. If we had to save on electricity costs, then I understand. But we don’t. Our family is pretty well off. We’re not incredibly rich, but we certainly can easily pay for bills like this.

She doesn’t understand why.

I just don’t get why she wants us to all be miserable. It was just so she could “save money.” But she can afford not to.

She told her mom she’d pay for the cost.

Today, it was really hot, and she said I can sleep in the garage if I’m hot because she isn’t turning on the AC. I literally told her I would rather pay her the cost to run the AC.

But her mom got upset with her.

And she said I was being a jerk. Is she crazy or am I crazy about this? I know it’s her money, but I am genuinely unable to sleep most nights because it’s so hot/cold. That’s despite having like 5 blankets and a fan.

Her mom also tries to save on water.

This isn’t her only weird money saving behavior, too. She gets mad at me for flushing the toilet if it’s just pee because of the “water bills.” And she literally uses the same toilet water for like 2 days.

Her mom called her snobby.

It’s so gross. But maybe just “snobby” like what she says. I don’t know. AITA?

I’d hate to live in a house that was almost always either too hot or too cold.

Saving money is one thing. Extreme frugality is another.

