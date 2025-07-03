Her Mother-In-Law Was Rude And Insulted Her, So She Refuses To Visit Her In-Laws And Refuses To Let Her Husband Invite His Parents To Stay

Impressing your in-laws can be overly challenging sometimes.

If your in-laws made it very clear that they didn’t like you and were really rude and insulting to you, would you still visit them, or would you want nothing to do with them?

This woman was treated poorly by her mother-in-law from the beginning, but when she refused to invite her in-laws to their home, her husband thought she was being petty.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to let MIL stay in my home unless she apologizes for insulting me in the past and will not insult me if she is allowed to visit? My husband and I met on Match, but he told his family that we met in Vegas. I don’t know exactly what he told them, but I know, it’s Vegas.

This woman felt that her mother-in-law wasn’t so thrilled about her.

I came here on a student visa. I met my husband years later, and got my green card after we married. I speculated that between Vegas and the green card, MIL doesn’t like me. That her precious only son is too good for me.

Her MIL has treated her poorly ever since.

This does not excuse MIL’s behavior. Just my speculation on why she treated me so poorly. MIL has insulted my command of English. She told me to learn to speak better English, so I can get a better job.

She speaks good English, but her MIL doesn’t think so.

I think my English is fine and barely accented. Grammar and words are all correct, as you can see. MIL has told my husband not to let me read to our children because they will pick up on my bad English.

When they visited her in-laws, she was asked to clean the kitchen and bathroom.

We visited the in-laws, who live on the opposite coast. MIL told me to mop her kitchen floor and scrub the bathtub and toilet. I have refused to go back. It has been at least eight years.

She never liked the idea of her in-laws visiting and staying at their house.

Husband takes the kids to visit his parents during summer breaks. He would like to have his parents come visit and has brought this up multiple times. I refuse because they would stay for at least several weeks, and they would be intruding on my safe space.

Her husband thinks she’s being petty and too sensitive.

I have no family here and nowhere to go if they visit. I said I would go to a hotel. Husband said I am being petty, overreacting, and being too sensitive. He did not believe his mom said those things initially.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being a jerk.

Then, he said it’s cultural. We are both the same race, but different cultures. He said I should not hold grudges. That I am not behaving very Christian-like, but we do not belong to nor attend church. Ha! So, AITA? Or husband?

Her in-laws sound horrible.

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Your MIL is horrible, says this person.

Here’s an honest and straightforward response.

This user makes a valid point.

This person thinks she’s being reasonable.

Finally, short and simple.

Standing up for yourself isn’t petty, it’s self-respect.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.