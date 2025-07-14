Her Mother Wants Her To Give One Of Her Drawings To A Relative For Their Birthday, But She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Artwork To Anyone

If you like to draw, paint and create different types of art, would you want to give your artwork away to family members, or would you want to keep it for yourself?

In today’s story, one person who is pretty artistic doesn’t want to share their art with their family, but their mother thinks they should give the art away as a gift.

Let’s read the whole story to decide what they should do in this situation.

AITA for saying no to my mother? I used to be a very craftsy and artistic person but I lost all my passion for art a few years ago. Well, a few years ago, we had a relative’s birthday. So, my mother asked me to cut out a little drawing that I made, a very beautiful watermelon drawing. And my mother asked me to cut it out and give that drawing as a gift for my relative who had a birthday. But I didn’t want to do that because I get sort of connected to whatever I create, be it very ugly or whatever. But I get a little connected to it.

She argued with her mom about it.

So, we had this argument, obviously I was in tears. And my mother said a lot of hurtful things like, you’re not all that. And you’re not a very good artist. And if that’s what you think, that’s not it. What do I do? I do make little sketches but like once in a year, did I grow out of my interest or did I leave it due to what my mother said is what is confusing me? Please be as honest as u want🤍.

She shouldn’t be forced to give her art to anyone if she doesn’t want to. It doesn’t matter if it’s amazing art or not. It’s hers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She’s the artist, so she gets to decide.

Her mom really messed up.

Yeah, the mom isn’t making sense.

Another artist weighs in.

Don’t give art to someone who won’t even appreciate it.

