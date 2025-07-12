Her Old Roommate Wants To Charge Her For Five Days Of An Electricity Bill, But She Refuses To Pay Her

Things can get pretty testy when one person moves out of an apartment and the person who stays wants to get paid for utility bills.

AITA for not paying my roommate my portion of the electricity bill? “I (27 F) recently moved out of my apartment that I share with Patty (25 F). The light bill had been under my name for the entire time we have been living together and since I was moving out and she was staying we needed to transfer accounts over to her. We did exactly that on April 25. So I got a final bill for the last two months of light that we needed to split. That final bill was substantially higher than anything we paid before. Because for the month of March she had used the heater a lot and also had her BF stay with her a week or two. Meanwhile, I was gone the entire March but we still split that bill.

Patty sends me a text today. A week after I moved out April 30th, asking about the light bill for April. I said that in the final bill we already paid for most of April and her next bill will only include April 26th-April 30th. Mind you her boyfriend came again to visit the last week of April and stayed in the apartment the entire time! Also using the heater all day! Anyway, she then proceeds to tell me she will send me how much I will owe her for those 5 days from her next bill. And I’m finding this completely ridiculous.

I refuse to pay 5 days of whatever her bill will be because she cannot tell me how much was those days exactly. After I left she hosted several other people. And her next roommate moved in a week after me so whatever light they all spent will obviously add up there. Mind you, I have gifted her a ton of stuff when I moved out and have also helped her with free resources for school. Driving her when she didn’t have a car, etc. even when she had to go away for two months, I told her not to even worry about the light bill (not even the base pay) because I would take care of it. And now she’s going to charge me 5 days that she’ll divide based on her next bill? PLUS I would be paying half for her boyfriend as well. AITA for saying I won’t pay those 5 days?”

