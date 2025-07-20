Her Paranoid Boyfriend Gets Jealous When She Goes Anywhere Without Him, So She’s Concerned She’s Doing Something Wrong

How would you feel if you were dating someone who got really jealous when you went anywhere without them and was constantly worried you were going to cheat on them even when you’ve never cheated on anyone ever?

Would you humor them and try to do what you could to make them feel more confident in your relationship, or would you eventually get fed up with their nonsense and dump them?

In today’s story, one woman is dealing with a very insecure boyfriend, and he has convinced her that she is the problem.

Is he right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for getting mad when my bf gets insecure? So.. bf is insanely insecure. He was cheated on in previous relationships so he’s hypervigilent. At first, it was really extreme, getting jealous of every person I’m close to, getting jealous when I’m nice to my friends bc “I’m not that nice with him”, getting mad when I did ANYTHING without him so when he wasn’t around I had to either text him 24/7 or call him 24/7 and he would get mad when I spend weeks at his house and say I want to go home.

She says he’s toned down his behavior, but it still seems pretty extreme.

With time, he toned down the insecurities but he needs reassurance every time I do something without him. If I go to the uni, he tells me “don’t do anything that hurts me” or “you know how I feel about your old friends so don’t interact with them”. When I go out at night, he tells me “is there anyone weird?”, “you’re not going to do weird things right?” or such. I get that he’s insecure but it’s EVERY TIME I hang out with anyone else, boys and girls included.

She tried to explain how she feels about this situation to her boyfriend.

It ticks me off so much I barely go out bc I don’t want him to ask me those questions. Maybe it’s mundane things and I’m making a whole of nothing but it makes me feel like I always do the wrong things. When I confronted him about the situation and asked him to stop asking me those kind of thing bc it makes me feel like I’m accused of things I don’t do, he told me he’ll stop but I also have to stop doing things that make him feel that way and that if he ever say those things again, it’ll be my signal that I did something wrong. Yet he doesn’t tell me what those things I do wrong are.

She really goes out of her way not to annoy her boyfriend.

Spoiler alert : I never ever cheated, never will. I barely talk to anyone but him, I text him every hour or so when I go out so he doesn’t get insecure. I don’t even talk to him about any person I know since he gets easily jealous when I mention someone too much (may it be guys or girls), and I spend like 75% of my time at his house anyways. In my sense, we’ve done a lot of things to accommodate his insecurities and it looks like not only does it not help him get less anxious but it also make me feel like I’m constantly walking on eggshells Anyways, AITA for not respecting his insecurities? Be blunt, I need a brutal check, if I’m the jerk I would also like to know how to improve, thank you in advance 🙏🏽

He’s the jerk and she’s being a doormat. Time to breakup.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person urges her to leave.

Here’s the perspective of someone who was in a similar relationship.

There’s a huge red flag waving here!

Everyone thinks she should break up with him.

He has completely brainwashed her!

