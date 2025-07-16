Her Parents Are Giving Her Sister Expensive Gifts While She Struggles To Get By In College, So She Finally Calls Them Out On It

While parents always say they don’t have favorites, that’s not always what it looks like to the siblings.

In this woman’s case, she shares how she feels seeing her parents spoil her sister while she was forced to develop independence while struggling.

She called her parents out, but they disagree with her point of view, and now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Read the story to see if she’s overreacting or if her parents really are being unfair.

AITA for calling out my parent’s favoritism? I (20F) and my sister (17F) are very close, largely because we bonded over how controlling and inconsistent our parents were. They enforced senseless rules just because they could, while maintaining the illusion that everything was normal. When I was 14, I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I had a tight-knit friend group that felt like a second family.

But her parents found a way to hijack it.

I loved and trusted them deeply, but midway through senior year, they suddenly cut me off and spread rumors about me. Why? Because my parents tracked my phone, and my mom told one of their moms about us going somewhere without permission. They thought I was the snitch. That incident defined the rest of senior year. I had to rebuild my identity and learn to be independent. It also meant no senior trip for me because I had no one to go with.

But there were more serious things involved as well.

Growing up, our parents made us believe we were broke, even though we were middle class. They spent our college tuition on renovating the kitchen and living room. I became extremely frugal, working as a minor to pay for my clothes, food, and essentials. Now, I’m in a good college for digital art and animation. I pay my own tuition, rent, gas. My parents cover my phone bill and car insurance.

Meanwhile, I noticed my mom buying my sister expensive clothes that filled her closet.

She feels like she needs and deserves more, but her parents have other priorities.

When I asked why she didn’t do the same for me, my mom said she “doesn’t like my style.” So I used their card to buy some clothes I needed and got scolded. Then came my sister’s birthday. They took her and two friends to the beach. For mine, I got a cake and a book. I didn’t complain. But now they’re planning her senior trip: $1,800 for her, and $3,200 each for my parents to join her in the Bahamas. I’m stunned.

She feels left out and abandoned.

I’m barely making rent and living like a broke student. Even when I had a senior trip planned (before the friend fallout), it was going to be max $500, just for me, not them. When I brought this up, they blew up. They called me ungrateful and threatened to cut off the little support I still receive. They brought up the phone and insurance bills as leverage. Meanwhile, my sister totaled her last car, and they still bought her a brand-new one. Mine is from 2014.

Her parents blame her, but she is not happy with their response.

They said I had a chance to do a senior trip. I didn’t get to go because of my friends. But it was my mother who caused me to lose those friends. I can’t help but feel like I’ve always gotten the short end of the stick. My teenage years were filled with stress, depression, and forced independence, while my sister is experiencing ease and luxury. If they gave me even a fraction of what they’re spending on her, I could cover rent for a while and take fewer work shifts to focus on school. But instead, they call me childish and money-hungry. Am I being unfair? I honestly don’t know what to think anymore. AITA?

Her sister is still a teen while she’s an adult, so the current dynamic is understandable. Still, her parents could show more empathy.

But let’s see what Reddit had to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Sound advice.

This person keeps it short.

Another reader chimes in.

This person has a different take.

This is about more than money for her.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.