Her Roommate Ghosted Her When It Was Time To Sell Everything And Move Out, But Now She Wants Her Cut Of The Money

I’ve had loads of roommates in my life, some great, some terrible, most fine.

But there can be an uneasy give-and-take of expectations.

It’s not a marriage, it’s not a business, it’s maybe not even a friendship, and yet it has elements of all three.

So what do you do when someone isn’t pulling their weight? If they ghost you, should you ghost them back or take the higher road?

Let’s see how these roommates are handling it.

AITA for ignoring my ex-roommate who’s pestering me for money, even though she did nothing when we moved out? My ex-roommate has been messaging me non-stop, demanding her share of the money from the stuff we bought together for the apartment.

Here’s the problem: when it was time to move out, she completely ghosted me. She didn’t show up to help disassemble anything or carry any of our stuff down from the 6th floor.

Moving out was a lot of work.

For context, I’m a woman and I had to do everything by myself—disassembling the bed and cabinet, carrying them downstairs alone. It was exhausting.

She shouldered all the weight:

I was also the one who found a buyer and handled the sale. She literally didn’t lift a finger. Now she wants half the money, and honestly, I’ve just been ignoring her messages because I’m so [angry]. AITA for not responding to her?

Her roommate ghosted her. Now, she’s returning the favor.

Here’s what the comments on Reddit had to say:

Or you could send just a LITTLE with a similar strategy:

Or repay ghosting with ghosting.

Plus, I mean, does she even know what her half is?

The roommate doesn’t deserve sympathy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.